Flea, Billy Idol, Michael Stipe, Sleater-Kinney Remember Tom Verlaine: ‘One of the Greatest Rock Musicians Ever’

The beloved musician passed away Jan. 28 after a short illness
Tom Verlaine
Tom Verlaine of Television performs on stage at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 28 May 1977. He is playing an Ampeg Dan Armstrong guitar. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Television frontman and guitar innovator Tom Verlaine died at the age of 73 after a “short illness,” according to a statement from his publicist. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s close friend and collaborator Patti Smith, also confirmed the news to the New York Times.

Verlaine’s accomplished musicianship, inspired by a mix of his love of poetry, jazz, and rock from the likes of The Rolling Stones, became a cornerstone of the ’70s punk scene in New York’s East Village alongside contemporaries like Talking Heads, Blondie, and Patti Smith. Television’s 1977 debut Marquee Moon was a groundbreaking feat, continually included in many “best albums of all-time” lists and cited as an inspiration for future post-punk and indie rock bands.

In addition to his work with Television, Verlaine also had a successful solo career and collaborated with a number of artists including David Bowie and James Iha, and he was the original producer on Jeff Buckley’s sophomore album, which was released posthumously after Buckley drowned in 1997.

Patti Smith was among the first to pay tribute to Verlaine with a throwback photo, writing, “This is a time when all seemed possible. Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega,” while many other artists have continued to pay homage to the late musician. Here are more tributes:

Tom Verlaine, Television Founder and Frontman, Dies at 73

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Stipe (@michaelstipe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sleater-Kinney (@sleater_kinney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Gordon (@kimletgordon)

