Flea, Billy Idol, Michael Stipe, Sleater-Kinney Remember Tom Verlaine: ‘One of the Greatest Rock Musicians Ever’

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Television frontman and guitar innovator Tom Verlaine died at the age of 73 after a “short illness,” according to a statement from his publicist. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s close friend and collaborator Patti Smith, also confirmed the news to the New York Times.

Verlaine’s accomplished musicianship, inspired by a mix of his love of poetry, jazz, and rock from the likes of The Rolling Stones, became a cornerstone of the ’70s punk scene in New York’s East Village alongside contemporaries like Talking Heads, Blondie, and Patti Smith. Television’s 1977 debut Marquee Moon was a groundbreaking feat, continually included in many “best albums of all-time” lists and cited as an inspiration for future post-punk and indie rock bands.

In addition to his work with Television, Verlaine also had a successful solo career and collaborated with a number of artists including David Bowie and James Iha, and he was the original producer on Jeff Buckley’s sophomore album, which was released posthumously after Buckley drowned in 1997.

Patti Smith was among the first to pay tribute to Verlaine with a throwback photo, writing, “This is a time when all seemed possible. Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega,” while many other artists have continued to pay homage to the late musician. Here are more tributes:

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP pic.twitter.com/hbntmsLqMm — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 28, 2023

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom. — Flea (@flea333) January 29, 2023

vurnt22 SongOfTheDay 01/28/23 Little Johnny Jewel, by Television. Tom Verlaine was a guitarist of bravado, nuance, weirdness & formality. I’ve heard hints of the influence of both Fripp & Howe in bits of his playing, running counter to Punk orthodoxy.

In a way?

The MOST Punk

🌹 — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 29, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023