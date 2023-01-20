Meet Me @ The Altar Confirms Debut Album Coming In March

African-American and Latinx pop-punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar made its U.S. network TV debut last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and took the opportunity to announce that its debut album, Past // Present // Future, will be released March 10 on Fueled by Ramen. The 11-track project is led by the single “Say It (to My Face),” which can currently be heard soundtracking a Taco Bell commercial.

“The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go,” the band says of the album, which was produced by John Fields. “This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences. We can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

In a 2021 interview with SPIN, Meet Me @ the Altar discussed becoming the musical role models its members wish they had growing up amid a scene traditionally dominated by white men. “Even when we were 14 years old and the band just started, we were aware of the lack of representation in the scene well before anyone else was just because that’s who we are,” guitarist/bassist Téa Campbell said. “When a white man sees themself on stage, they don’t think about everyone else that’s not seeing themselves on stage, and obviously we did.”

“We get a lot of messages on social media from people of color like, ‘I’ve been waiting to see representation in this genre of music I love so much, and it makes me feel like I belong now,’” singer Edith Victoria said. Added Campbell, “These girls are gonna grow up thinking that they can do anything that they want to do, and I can’t even describe how good of a feeling it is to be able to provide that.”

Meet Me @ the Altar will support Past // Present // Future with a spring North American tour, beginning March 2 in New York.

Here are Meet Me @ the Altar’s tour dates:

March 02, 2023 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

March 03, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

March 05, 2023 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

March 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

March 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

March 19, 2023 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

March 22, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

March 24, 2023 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

March 28, 2023 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

April 03, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

April 04, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey