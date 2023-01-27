Josh Klinghoffer Subbing for Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will substitute for Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming tour dates, as the latter musician is still suffering from the effects of long COVID that have prevented him from performing with the group for the past several months.

“As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever,” Jane’s Addiction said in a statement. “We all hope Dave can be out playing with us, when he feels healthy and ready.”

It continued, “for the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America, and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd years. You know we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

Jane’s most recently toured arenas with Smashing Pumpkins, during which Navarro was largely replaced by Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, although Klinghoffer made surprise guest appearances at many of the shows. The tour was the band’s first with original bassist Eric Avery in 12 years.

Klinghoffer remains a touring member of Pearl Jam, which has yet to announce any live performances for 2023. He also appears on Iggy Pop’s new album, Every Loser.

Jane’s Addiction 2023 tour dates:

3/5 Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater
3/7 Tucson, AZ, The Rialto Theatre
3/9 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
3/11 Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
3/12 Las Vegas, NV, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3/18 San Isidro, Argentina, Lollapalooza Argentina
3/19 Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza Chile
3/25/23 São Paulo, Brasil, Interlagos Circuit, Lollapalooza Brazil

