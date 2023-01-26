Beck, Brandi Carlile, Weezer To Honor Beach Boys at CBS Taping

The Beach Boys are the latest subjects of CBS’ now-annual A Grammy Salute tribute events in the days following the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This show will be recorded on Feb. 8 at the Dolby Theatre, with performances by Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, Take 6, and Weezer.

Tickets are available to the general public and are on sale now. Previous honorees for the Grammy Salutes include Paul Simon, who was celebrated last year, Prince, and the Beatles.

Now featuring lone original member Mike Love, 81, and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston, 80, the Beach Boys remain a successful touring entity as they begin their 62nd year of existence. The group’s spring tour gets underway Feb. 21 in Sarasota, Fla. Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson continues to perform with his own band, which features Beach Boys principal Al Jardine.

The oft-feuding surviving members last toured together as the Beach Boys in celebration of their 50th anniversary in 2012 and released a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio.

Meanwhile, Capitol and UMe kicked off a 60th anniversary Beach Boys campaign last year with an expanded reissue of the four million-selling 2003 compilation Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys, as well as the rarities-packed boxed set Sail on Sailor, celebrating the fan-favorite 1972 albums Carl and the Passions and Holland.