Instagram Facebook Twitter
Marco Plus
The Southside Cinema of MARCO PLUS
Band Member Tal Wilkenfeld Remembers Jeff Beck and His Otherworldly Ways
David Crosby
David Crosby and the Late-Career Resurgence That No One Saw Coming

Beck, Brandi Carlile, Weezer To Honor Beach Boys at CBS Taping

‘A Grammy Salute’ will take place Feb. 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
The surviving members of the Beach Boys in 2012 (photo: Matt Kent / WireImage).

The Beach Boys are the latest subjects of CBS’ now-annual A Grammy Salute tribute events in the days following the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This show will be recorded on Feb. 8 at the Dolby Theatre, with performances by Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, Take 6, and Weezer.

Tickets are available to the general public and are on sale now. Previous honorees for the Grammy Salutes include Paul Simon, who was celebrated last year, Prince, and the Beatles.

Now featuring lone original member Mike Love, 81, and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston, 80, the Beach Boys remain a successful touring entity as they begin their 62nd year of existence. The group’s spring tour gets underway Feb. 21 in Sarasota, Fla. Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson continues to perform with his own band, which features Beach Boys principal Al Jardine.

The oft-feuding surviving members last toured together as the Beach Boys in celebration of their 50th anniversary in 2012 and released a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio.

Beach Boys

Also Read

The Beach Boys Survive a Sea Change With Sail on Sailor

Meanwhile, Capitol and UMe kicked off a 60th anniversary Beach Boys campaign last year with an expanded reissue of the four million-selling 2003 compilation Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys, as well as the rarities-packed boxed set Sail on Sailor, celebrating the fan-favorite 1972 albums Carl and the Passions and Holland.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

more from spin

The surviving members of the Beach Boys in 2012 (photo: Matt Kent / WireImage).
News

Beck, Brandi Carlile, Weezer To Honor Beach Boys at CBS Taping

Elton John and Bernie Taupin in November 2022 (photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles)
News

Elton John Lyricist Bernie Taupin’s Memoir, Scattershot Due This Fall

Marco Plus
Blue Chips

The Southside Cinema of MARCO PLUS

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top