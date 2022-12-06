Instagram Facebook Twitter
Grandmaster Flash & The Blondie Effect
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend Stadium Tour Into Next Summer
The Pavement Musical Will Make You Squirm in Your Seat

Hear Previously Unreleased Sparklehorse Song, ‘It Will Never Stop’

Group leader Mark Linkous died by suicide in 2010
Musikgruppe, Folkmusik; USA, Saenger und Gitarrist Mark Linkous
(Photo: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

More than 10 years after the death by suicide of Sparklehorse leader Mark Linkous, ANTI- Records has revealed a previously unreleased song from the artist, “It Will Never Stop.” Since Linkous’ passing, precious little material has been officially made available from his estate, which is overseen by his brother Matt.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt says. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.” The new song features Mark Linkous on vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, and drums, with additional guitar work from Alan Weatherhead. It was recorded at Linkous’ studio Static King, which he first set up in Virginia and later moved to North Carolina.

 

By the time Linkous’ fans first heard of him, he was in his mid-30s and had already started over. The Virginia native had moved to New York and then Los Angeles in the ‘80s, releasing two albums with the Dancing Hoods. He enjoyed a little success on the nascent alternative rock circuit, opening for Camper Van Beethoven and receiving airplay on college radio and MTV’s 120 Minutes. After Dancing Hoods broke up, Linkous returned to Richmond, Va., eventually settling on the Sparklehorse moniker and releasing the project’s major-label debut, 1995’s Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot.

Also Read

The 50 Best Songs of 2001

After four albums, Sparklehorse was on the verge of releasing a star-studded album/photobook collaboration with Danger Mouse and David Lynch, Dark Night of the Soul, when Linkous committed suicide on March 6, 2010, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

Musikgruppe, Folkmusik; USA, Saenger und Gitarrist Mark Linkous
News

Hear Previously Unreleased Sparklehorse Song, ‘It Will Never Stop’

richardPatrick-1589492067
News

Filter’s Richard Patrick Talks New LP, Nine Inch Nails Reunion on Lipps Service

The Clean's Hamish Kilgour performs in Minehead, England, on May 16, 2010. (Photo: Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns)
News

Hamish Kilgour, The Clean Drummer and New Zealand Music Pioneer, Dies at 65

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top