Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend Stadium Tour Into Next Summer

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have extended their Global Stadium Tour with new dates in North America and Europe next spring and summer. They begin March 29 in Vancouver, part of a 10-show North American run that wraps May 25 in Houston. European shows get underway June 18 at the Pinkpop Festival in Holland and conclude July 23 in Glasgow.

The Strokes, Iggy Pop, the Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will support on various dates, with tickets going on sale Friday (Dec. 9). Visit the Chili Peppers’ Web site for more information.

The group will also perform Jan. 14 at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO ’23 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, prior to a month-long run of shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Post Malone will open the first portion of those dates.

The Chili Peppers remain on the road in support of their two 2022 chart-topping albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

Here are the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new 2023 tour dates:

March 29: Vancouver (BC Place) *~

April 1: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) #~

April 6: Fargo, N.D. (Fargodome) ^~

April 8: Minneapolis (US Bank Stadium) ^~

April 14: Syracuse, N.Y. (JMA Wireless Dome) ^~

May 12: San Diego (Snap Dragon Stadium) >+

May 14: Phoenix (State Farm Stadium) ^+

May 17: San Antonio (Alamodome) ^+

May 19: Gulf Shores, Ala. (Hangout Music Festival) =

May 25: Houston (Minute Maid Park) ^+

June 18: Landgraaf, Holland (Pinkpop Festival) =

June 21: Warsaw (PGE Narodowy) <

June 24: Odense, Denmark (Tinderbox) =

June 25: Mannheim, Germany (Maimarktgelände) <

June 30: Leuven, Belgium (Rock Werchter) =

July 2: Milan (I-Days) =

July 6: Lisbon (NOS Live) =

July 8: Madrid (Mad Cool Festival) =

July 11: Lyon, France (Groupama Stadium) <~

July 14: Vienna (Ernst-Happel Stadion) <~

July 17: Carhaix, France (Les Vieilles Charrues) =

July 21: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) %~

July 23: Glasgow (Hampden Park) %~

With support acts:

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop % The Roots # St. Vincent > The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date