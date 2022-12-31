Watch Patti Smith Pay Tribute to Vivienne Westwood With ‘Redondo Beach’ Performance

Patti Smith is the latest musician to pay homage to the late punk fashion icon Vivienne Westwood. Westwood died at the age of 81 on Dec. 29, remembered for a legacy of creating groundbreaking looks synonymous with the British punk movement.

The tribute took place during Smith’s final show of 2022, held at Brooklyn Steel last night (Dec. 30), in which she dedicated her 1975 hit “Redondo Beach” to the designer. “I’d like to do a little song remembering Vivienne Westwood,” Smith said, introducing a full band performance of the track that hails from her lauded debut album Horses. “Goodbye Vivienne,” Smith said after the performance. See the fan-filmed video below.

“Redondo Beach” was the second offering in a 19-song set list that also included a “Happy Birthday” singalong honoring Smith’s 76th birthday the same night. Her daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, joined the stage for the occasion, according to Setlist.fm.

Most recently, Patti Smith released A Book of Days, her latest hardcover following best-sellers Just Kids and M Train. The new project was inspired by her popular Instagram feed and offers 365 photos that gives a glimpse into a year in the life of the revered artist. To celebrate the release, Smith launched a 12-date book tour beginning in November, which wrapped up with the final two nights at Brooklyn Steel Dec. 29-30.