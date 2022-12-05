SPIN’s Pamela Chelin Wins National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award

SPIN journalist Pamela Chelin won Best Personality Profile [Film/TV, Online] for her feature “David Duchovny Finds Solid Ground With Gestureland” last night (Dec. 4) at the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which were held at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

Chelin also placed third in the Personality Profile [Music, Online] category for her piece “Jakob Dylan, Locked and Loaded.”

The 15th annual awards encompass work in national and local publications from July 2021 through June 2022. The National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards were founded in 2008 and recognize the finest work from U.S.-based entertainment reporters and editors, as well as theater, film, and television critics across print, radio, TV, and online.