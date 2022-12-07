Lana Del Rey Returns With New Album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey will return on March 10 with her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The stately, piano-led title track is out today and was produced by the artist in tandem with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. It was co-written by Del Rey with Mike Hermosa.

“Tell me you like it / fuck me to death / love me until I love myself,” Del Rey pleads on the new song, which also references “a girl who sings ‘Hotel California’ not because she loves the notes.”

The new album also sports guest appearances by Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and Judah Smith. A track list has yet to be revealed. Visit Del Rey’s website to pre-order Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in various formats.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is the follow-up to Del Rey’s two 2021 releases, Blue Bannisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club, both of which were top 10 hits on The Billboard 200. More recently, she guested on the song “Snow on the Beach” from Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which gave Del Rey her biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when it peaked at No. 4.