Instagram Facebook Twitter
Filter’s Richard Patrick Talks New LP, Nine Inch Nails Reunion on Lipps Service
Hamish Kilgour, The Clean Drummer and New Zealand Music Pioneer, Dies at 65
Nirvana
‘Nirvana Baby’ Spencer Elden Appeals Nevermind Child Pornography Suit Dismissal

Lana Del Rey Returns With New Album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Jack Antonoff-produced title track is out today
(Photo: Andrew Chin / Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey will return on March 10 with her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The stately, piano-led title track is out today and was produced by the artist in tandem with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. It was co-written by Del Rey with Mike Hermosa.

“Tell me you like it / fuck me to death / love me until I love myself,” Del Rey pleads on the new song, which also references “a girl who sings ‘Hotel California’ not because she loves the notes.”

The new album also sports guest appearances by Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and Judah Smith. A track list has yet to be revealed. Visit Del Rey’s website to pre-order Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in various formats.

 

Taylor Swift

Also Read

Taylor Swift Friday Madness: New Album, Bonus Tracks, Music Video

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is the follow-up to Del Rey’s two 2021 releases, Blue Bannisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club, both of which were top 10 hits on The Billboard 200. More recently, she guested on the song “Snow on the Beach” from Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which gave Del Rey her biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when it peaked at No. 4.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

The Weeknd
News

The Weeknd Releases Snippet of New Song in Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer

(Photo: Andrew Chin / Getty Images)
News

Lana Del Rey Returns With New Album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Dive into the convoluted and complex world of Chris Farren. (Photo by Dan Ozzi)
Exit Interview

Exit Interview: Chris Farren Wrote 2022’s Best Soundtrack for a Movie That Doesn’t Exist

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top