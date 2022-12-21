Instagram Facebook Twitter
Black Mass Electronics Is the Aggressive Guitar Pedal Builder for a Good Cause
Radio-Free Europe: The Smile Gleams at Montreux Jazzfest
10-Year-Old DJ Michelle Is Very Much In the House

,

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Musician and ethnomusicologist Jake Blount sings the songs of, and speaks up for, the downtrodden
Jake Blount
"You do have to cultivate a strong boundary within yourself," says Jake Blount (Credit: Max Sharp)

“It’s so upsetting to see people weaponizing mental health,” says Jake Blount, award-winning performer of bluegrass, African-American spirituals, and folk, and champion of LGBTQ rights.

Blount, who identifies as queer, is talking about the politicization of transition treatments and therapies for transgender youth.

The Providence, RI, based singer also talks to SPIN IMPACT about the stress of touring, his tools for maintaining a healthy frame of mind on the road, and how the music industry as a whole can be better advocates and supporters of marginalized people – even simply by hiring more.

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

Matt Thompson

Matt Thompson

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

Addiction

The Gospel of Being an Ally to the Afflicted, According to Robert Randolph

more from spin

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Dave Grohl Inara George
News

Inara George Joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for 10cc Cover

Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio at the Ally Coalition benefit on Dec. 19, 2022, in New York (Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images for the Ally Coalition).
News

Watch Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio Cover the National at Ally Coalition Benefit

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top