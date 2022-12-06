Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore Set for Hangout Fest

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and the Kid Laroi will headline the 2023 edition of Hangout Fest, which will be held May 19-21 on the beach at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The event, the bill for which once leaned much more towards rock acts, will also feature Thundercat, AJR, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Kevin Gates, Russ, Gryffin, Ferg, Alison Wonderland, the Backseat Lovers, Sabrina Carpenter, the Maine, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 9), including a variety of pricy options that include gourmet meals in a private dining room, stage access, and golf cart transportation around the grounds. Attendees can also enjoy branded beach areas from Monster Energy Drink, Corona, and Malibu, a roller disco, and a wedding chapel.