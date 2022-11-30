Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood Share Tributes to Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have shared tributes on their social media platforms following the death today (Nov. 30) of longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who passed away from a short illness at the age of 79.

Following her marriage to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie in 1968, Christine McVie became a full-time member of the group three years later and was the only woman therein until she was joined by Nicks and boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham in 1975.

“A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night. I wanted to get to London, but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks went on to write out lyrics from Haim’s 2020 song “Hallelujah,” including such poignant lines as “I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair running with me through the field / Everywhere you’ve been with me all along.” She closed the letter by writing, “see you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Fleetwood wrote, “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,'” a reference to McVie’s classic track from Rumours. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound … they fly to me.”