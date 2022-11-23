Watch Shane Hawkins and Nandi Bushell Play ‘Everlong,’ ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
“Jamming with Shane backstage at Wembley is one of my favourite ever moments,” Bushwell said. “Shane is one of the nicest, friendliest, talented people I have ever met.”

Rock’s two prodigal drummers — Nandi Bushell and Shane Hawkins — joined forces for covers of “Everlong” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in a video clip posted on Bushell’s social media. This time, Bushell was on drums and bass, while Shane (the late Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son) showed off his ax skills.

In September, Bushell and Hawkins both played drums during the first of two star-studded tribute shows that the Foo Fighters hosted in honor of their late drummer, Taylor, who passed away suddenly in March. Shane Hawkins‘s spectacular musicianship was the focal point and emotional zenith of both tribute concerts at Wembley Stadium in London, and then at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Bushell posted a clip of herself jamming to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In the Name.” Last month, potentially in honor of Eminem’s acceptance into the Rock Hall, she covered his famously fast song, “Rap God.”

