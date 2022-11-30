Rolling Stones Prep Live Album Featuring Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best
Project was recorded Dec. 15, 2012, in Newark, N.J.
The Rolling Stones
Photo: J.Bouquet

The Rolling Stones‘ guest-packed Dec. 15, 2012, show at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., will be released as GRRR Live! on Feb. 10 by Mercury Studios. The concert aired live on pay-per-view but has not been commercially available until now. Many formats include a limited edition set list print from guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The show came three days after the historic 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, where the Stones shared the stage with Roger Waters, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and the Who, among others. In Newark, Springsteen returned to guest on “Tumbling Dice,” while Lady Gaga duetted with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter,” the Black Keys played on “Who Do You Love?,” Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer lent extra guitar firepower to “Going Down” and former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor appeared for “Midnight Rambler.”

The DVD and Blu-ray editions of GRRR Live! also include three songs from the Dec. 13 show in Newark: “Respectable” (also featuring Mayer), “Around and Around” and “Gimme Shelter.”

 

Live Nation

Also Read

Department of Justice To Open Antitrust Investigation of Live Nation

The Stones wrapped their 60th anniversary tour in August in Berlin. The group has yet to announce any touring plans for 2023.

Here is the track list for GRR Live!:

“Get Off of My Cloud”
“The Last Time”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“Paint It Black”
“Gimme Shelter” (with Lady Gaga)
“Wild Horses”
“Going Down” (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
“Dead Flowers”
“Who Do You Love?” (with The Black Keys)
“Doom and Gloom”
“One More Shot”
“Miss You”
“Honky Tonk Women”
Band Introductions
“Before They Make Me Run”
“Happy”
“Midnight Rambler” (with Mick Taylor)
“Start Me Up”
“Tumbling Dice” (with Bruce Springsteen)
“Brown Sugar”
“Sympathy for the Devil”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

