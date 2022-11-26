Instagram Facebook Twitter
SPIN SETS Presents: Franc Moody
Elton John
Elton John Soars in Final North American Headlining Show
Tegan Quin: ‘This Era of Tegan and Sara Is Very About What We Want’

Irene Cara, Flashdance Singer and Fame Star, Dies at 63

She won an Academy Award and Grammy for “Flashdance… What a Feeling” in 1984
Irene Cara
(Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images)

Irene Cara, the artist who performed the award-winning theme song in Flashdance and actress in Fame, died at her home in Florida at the age of 63. In addition to writing the theme song to Fame, Cara appeared in the film as Coco Hernandez, which was written about her. She performed two songs in the film, the title track and “Out Here on My Own,” which were both nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards. She was also nominated in the Best Actress category at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards for the role.

Her biggest hit, which was co-written with Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey, was “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” the theme from Flashdance. In 1983, “Flashdance… What a Feeling” spent six weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The following year, Cara won an Academy Award and Grammy for the song.

Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news in a statement shared on the artist’s social media accounts. The cause of death was not released.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose wrote. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available…. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Jeff Cook

Also Read

Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 73

 

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

you may like

more from spin

Irene Cara
News

Irene Cara, Flashdance Singer and Fame Star, Dies at 63

Morrissey
News

Morrissey Releases First Single in Three Years, ‘Rebels Without Applause’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
The Offramp

Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top