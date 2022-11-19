Florence + the Machine Postpone Tour After Florence Welch Breaks Foot

Florence + the Machine have postponed the remainder of their U.K. tour after frontwoman Florence Welch unknowingly performed last night (Nov. 18) in London with a fractured foot. The trek was to run through Nov. 28 in Nottingham but will be rescheduled for sometime in 2023.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an x-ray, it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote on Instagram. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She continued, “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

The photo accompanying Welch’s post showed a blood-spattered stage, perhaps alluding to the artist having cut herself last night while performing barefoot. Fans reported roadies having to come onstage more than once to clean things up.

Florence + the Machine are touring in support of their latest album, Dance Fever, which topped the U.K. albums chart and also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative and Rock tallies.