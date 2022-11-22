Instagram Facebook Twitter
Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Bashes Stage Invader With Guitar

Incident interrupted final show on band’s first Australian tour in 14 years
Black Crowes members Chris and Rich Robinson took matters into their own hands Sunday night (Nov. 20) during a show in Melbourne when an audience member ran onstage during a performance of “Stare It Cold.”

Fan-shot footage shows the man evading security and darting in from stage left, with Chris Robinson then attempting to slow him down by swinging his microphone stand in his general direction. Unimpeded, the man is then chased by security over towards Rich Robinson’s side of the stage, only for the musician to smash his guitar into his chest as he jumps to the ground.

Fans can be heard booing and shouting as security removes the man from the venue, with Rich Robinson commanding, “Hey, you throw that motherfucker out, right? You get the fuck out of here.” Within a matter of seconds, the Crowes restarted “Stare It Cold” and the concert continued without further incident.

 

Black Crowes

The Melbourne show was the finale of the Crowes’ first visit to this part of the world since 2008. It came as part of the belated 30th anniversary celebration of their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which was performed in its entirety every night.

With the tour having wrapped, the Robinson brothers will next share the stage with Darius Rucker, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Armisen, Kevn Kinney, Lenny Kaye, Mitch Easter, Steve Wynn, David Ryan Harris, Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society, and Gang of Four’s Hugo Burnham on Dec. 15 at the Coca Cola Roxy in Cobb County, Ga., to celebrate the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s debut EP Chronic Town.

The Crowes will then return to the road with a Feb. 10-11 stand at the Pearl Concert Theatre in Las Vegas, and have dates on tap through July 29 at FloydFest in Check, Va.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

