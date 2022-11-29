Instagram Facebook Twitter
The B-52s Concluding Farewell Tour With Las Vegas Residency

Group will play 10 dates there next year from May through September
The B-52s
Medios y Media / Contributor

The B-52s will conclude their farewell tour with a 10-night residency next year at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will take place May 5-6, 10, and 12-13; Aug. 25-26, and 30; and Sept. 2-3.

They will follow the B-52s’ previously announced final proper headlining dates on Jan 6-8 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, which were rescheduled earlier this month after group member Kate Pierson came down with strep throat.

“While it is true our touring days are ending soon in Georgia, we invite you to join us in the entertainment capital of the universe … Vegas!!,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Let’s do this!”

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale Saturday (Dec. 3). through Ticketmaster and the Venetian’s website.

30 Overlooked 1992 Albums Turning 30

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” Pierson said earlier this year when the farewell tour was announced. “It’s been cosmic.”

And while details remain scant, the B-52s will be the subjects of a long-in-the-works documentary reportedly finally seeing the light of day sometime in 2023. The as-yet-untitled project was directed by Craig Johnson and executive produced by Fred Armisen.

Jonathan Cohen

(Credit: Kevin Winter/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
