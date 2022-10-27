Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Retiring From Touring

Founding Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is retiring from touring with the long-running rock quartet as he continues his battle with the degenerative spine disease Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), Variety reports. Mars, however, will remain a part of Motley Crue offstage.

At 71, Mars is significantly older than bandmates Vince Neil (60), Tommy Lee (61), and Nikki Sixx (63), but has been able to manage his condition on tour for decades with the help of a 2004 hip replacement. No announcement been made regarding a replacement, although the hard rock rumor mill suggests former Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 is the leading candidate.

Despite an extensive farewell tour and what was said to be its final show on Dec. 31, 2015, Motley Crue reunited in 2019. Its massive summer stadium tour with Def Leppard brought in big bucks at the box office, so much so that it will resume in February for dates in Latin America and Europe through July.

Mars recalled early symptoms of A.S. in Motley Crue’s 2001 biography The Dirt, describing the pain as “like someone had plunged a knife into my back. But as the weeks passed, the pain kept moving around my back. Next, my stomach started burning, and I worried that my whole body was about to fall apart. I thought that there was a hole in my stomach, and acids were leaking out and destroying my bones and organs. I’d grab hold of doorknobs, anchor my legs into the ground, and pull with my hands to stretch my back and ease the pressure out.”