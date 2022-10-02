Kendrick Lamar Performs Three Songs on Saturday Night Live Opener

Instagram Facebook Twitter
kendrick lamar

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 48th season in style. The sketch comedy show enlisted Miles Teller to host and Kendrick Lamar performed as its first musical guest. The Compton rapper performed three songs, “Rich Spirit,” “N95″ and “Father Time” featuring Sampha. All of those songs are off his recently released album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album was Lamar’s first release in five years.

 

This was Lamar’s third proper appearance on SNL. He also had two guest spots with Imagine Dragons in 2014 and Anderson .Paak in 2018.

It’s been a busy year for Lamar. In addition to the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in February, he performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The next leg of Lamar’s Big Steppers tour kicks off next week in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome. After he completes the European portion in November, the rapper will head to Australia and New Zealand for a five-date run at the beginning of December.

Willow is the musical guest on the Oct. 7 episode of SNL, with Brendan Gleeson hosting. The following week, Megan Thee Stallion will perform double duty as the host and musical guest.

