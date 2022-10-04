Instagram Facebook Twitter
Drake to Perform at the Apollo Theater Next Month

It will be his first time performing at the venue
Drake
(Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake released a new album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June. So far, he’s only played four shows in 2022. That is about to change.

On Tuesday afternoon, the rapper announced that he’ll be performing at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem in November. This is Drake’s first time performing there. The concert is a part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series. In recent months, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at the same venue.

The concert will take place on Nov. 11 and SiriusXM subscribers can score tickets for free. Non-SiriusXM subscribers can scan a QR code to download the SiriusXM app, subscribe and then can be entered to win tickets.

Listeners have until 11 pm EST on Oct. 26, 2022, to enter.

Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance Collaborators Include Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell

 

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Drake to Perform at the Apollo Theater Next Month

