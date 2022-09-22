Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Questlove to Executive Produce New J Dilla Documentary

‘Dilla Time’ will be based on Dan Charnas’ best-selling book of the same name
J Dilla
(Credit: Brian “B+” Cross)

Fresh off his Oscar win for Summer of Soul, Questlove has another big music project in the works. The Roots drummer will executive produce Dilla Time, a new documentary on legendary producer J Dilla, who died at age 32 in 2006 from a rare blood disease.

Questlove’s Two One Five Entertainment is teaming with Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel, New York Times bestselling author Dan Charnas, Cinetic Media and Scenario Media to develop the documentary, which will be produced in cooperation with J Dilla’s estate.

The film is based on Charnas’ book Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm.

In a statement, Dilla’s estate offered their endorsement of the project.

Also Read

Dan Charnas’s Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm

“The estate of James Dewitt Yancey, and its wholly-owned production entity, Pay Jay Productions, Inc., which benefits J Dilla’s two children, his younger brother, and his mother, is proud to give its blessing to an amazing project created by discerning and talented filmmakers who knew J Dilla. We trust the judgment of Ahmir, Joseph, Dan, and Scenario to elevate Dilla’s life, music, and legacy to their rightful place in the canon of music’s great innovators; and their film is the only documentary project we have endorsed.”

Dilla Time will be “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation, featuring insight from some of the most influential and innovative voices of modern music,” according to a press release.

“Explaining musical genius is my mission. To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true,” Questlove said. “Not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher. And what he taught us was how to feel rhythm in a way we had ever felt before. I’m so honored to be a part of bringing his story to the world through this documentary.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Louie Banks
News

Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Nikki Lane
Interviews

Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little

(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
News

Stevie Nicks Releases New Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top