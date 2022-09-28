Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jessie Baylin
The Reclamation of Jessie Baylin

Watch Joe Strummer Frolic Around the World in ‘Fantastic’ Video

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder makes a cameo in the Lance Bangs-directed clip
Joe Strummer
(Credit: Julian Yewdall/Getty Images)

Late Clash vocalist/guitarist Joe Strummer can be seen rocking out and meeting fans all over the world in the video for the song “Fantastic,” which was released earlier this month on the Dark Horse Records archival project Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years.

The Lance Bangs-directed video includes footage shot by Strummer, Dick Rude, Julien Temple, The Clash documentarian Don Letts and Josh Cheuse, as well as a brief appearance by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who previously covered Strummer’s “Long Shadow” in tribute to what would have been the artist’s 70th birthday.

“Fantastic” begins with a Strummer monologue about how “people can do anything” instead of “following our own little mouse trail. It’s time to take the humanity back into the center of the ring and follow that for a time.” The video shows him frolicking with his then-young kids, working in the recording studio, hopping fences, swimming in the ocean, playing live with The Mescaleros and even riding around in the company of his former Clash bandmates some 40-plus years ago.

Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years rounds up his three studio albums with that band, plus a disc of 15 previously unreleased tracks. It is available in both four-CD and seven-LP configurations. Fans can click here for a chance to win the latter edition in tandem with Fender’s new Joe Strummer Signature Telecaster.

Eddie Vedder Neil FInn

Also Read

Watch Eddie Vedder Join Neil Finn Onstage For Crowded House Cover

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

you may like

more from spin

Joe Strummer
News

Watch Joe Strummer Frolic Around the World in ‘Fantastic’ Video

Lizzo
News

Watch Lizzo Play 209-Year Old Flute Owned By President James Madison

Lime green and monster trucks highlighted Feid's sold-out shows in Colombia. (Photo by Andrés Puerta)
Interviews

Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top