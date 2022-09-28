Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Reclamation of Jessie Baylin

David Bowie’s Hunky Dory Gets Deluxe Boxed Set With 48 Unreleased Songs

‘Divine Symmetry’ includes a 100-page hardback photo book and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebook from the early ’70s
David Bowie‘s Hunky Dory is being reissued on Black Friday (Nov. 25) under the name Divine Symmetry, a four-CD/one-Blu-Ray package featuring 48 unreleased tracks, including demos, alternate versions and live recordings from the year leading up to the original album’s release in December 1971.

Bowie’s entire 1971 session with famed English DJ John Peel is featured, along with the legendary artist’s home and hotel recordings.

The boxed set also includes a 100-page hardback photo book and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebook, loaded with set lists, handwritten lyrics, recording notes and costume drawings. The original album’s co-producer Ken Scott contributed to the new collection’s sleeve notes.

Ahead of the physical release via Parlophone, the label has shared a previously unreleased recording of “Kooks,” which was recorded by Bowie and guitarist Mick Ronson for BBC’s Sounds of the ’70s presented by Bob Harris in September 1971.

Moonage Daydream Shows the Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust

 

Also on the horizon is Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory), a vinyl companion that reimagines the original Hunky Dory track list with unreleased versions of each of the original album’s 12 tracks. It will be released on Feb. 24, 2023.

