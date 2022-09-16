Common Making Broadway Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Play opens in previews on Nov. 30 at the Hayes Theater

Common will make his Broadway debut later this year in Between Riverside and Crazy, previews for which will begin Nov. 30 at the Hayes Theater. The opening is set for Dec. 19. The production will be directed by Austin Pendleton (also well-known as an actor in The Muppet Movie and My Cousin Vinny) and was written by Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Between Riverside and Crazy won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 2015 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for best play. Having already won an Emmy, Oscar and Grammy for his work in the entertainment business, Common will portray Junior, the recently paroled son of his widowed father Walter “Pops” Washington.

The cast includes a number of actors who appeared in the off Broadway version of the play in 2014-15, including Stephen McKinley Harrison, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas and Michael Rispoli. Ryan Rumery will provide original music.

Common most recently appeared in the 2018 film version of the young adult novel The Hate U Give, and prior roles include Date Night, Barbershop: The Next Cut and John Wick 2. He’s either wrapped work or is in production on several other movies, including the Charlie Day- written and directed El Tonto and Hate To See You Go alongside Morgan Freeman.

Common’s Mission for Peace in America

The artist’s most recent album was 2021’s A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2).

