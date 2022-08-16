Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert Salute Billy Joe Shaver on New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tribute to late outlaw country legend also features Lucinda Williams and Nathaniel Rateliff
Photo: Cameron L. Gott

Some of the top names in country and roots music have joined forces for Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, due Nov. 11 from New West Records and Pedernales Records. The album was produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher and is led by Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams’ cover of Shaver’s “Live Forever.”

Shaver, who died at 81 in October 2020, was a figurehead of the “outlaw country” scene and was known as much for his own artistry as for popular versions of his songs covered by Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash.

 

“His influence on the greatest of artists is what inspired this project,” Fletcher writes in the album liner notes. “The album is a testament to his words and their deep impact on wonderful songwriters and performers. He’s a hero to so many, and we are honored to pay homage to his legacy.”

Live Forever also sports contributions from George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Steve Earle, Edie Brickell, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Allison Russell and Amanda Shires.

Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver track list:

Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams), “Live Forever”
Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane), “Ride Me Down Easy”
Rodney Crowell, “Old Five and Dimers Like Me”
Miranda Lambert, “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)”
Edie Brickell, “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You”
Nathaniel Rateliff, “You Asked Me To”
George Strait, “Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me”
Amanda Shires,” Honky Tonk Heroes”
Steve Earle, “Ain’t No God in Mexico”
Margo Price, “Ragged Old Truck”
Willie Nelson, “Georgia on a Fast Train”
Allison Russell, “Tramp on Your Street”

