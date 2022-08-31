Titus Andronicus Unveil Epic New Song and Video For ‘An Anomaly’

Titus Andronicus just shared the third single “An Anomaly” off their forthcoming album The Will To Live. Frontman Patrick Stickles said his intention was to write a song that invokes Eliminator-era ZZ Top covering Silver Jews. And we think he succeeded.

Stickles’ gritty harmonies carry the song’s “dissertation on humanity’s fall from grace,” while guitarist Josée Caron of Canadian rock band Partner blasts a striking guitar solo. The video was directed by Stickles, who is seen singing, swaying, and stomping around Paris, inspired by Pusha T’s 2013 video for “Numbers on the Boards.”

“An Anomaly” resonates the most with the band’s prior work compared to the previously released “(I’m) Screwed” and “Give Me Grief,” which are all slated to appear on their seventh studio album, out Sept. 30.

“The titular ‘anomaly’ refers to the perversion of certain ‘natural’ impulses that have occurred within us humans upon taking ourselves out of the food chain, and the natural world in general,” Stickles says of the track in a press release.

“… This drive exists within us also, but we have gone astray in not only holding on to this primal thirst for violence beyond the point of its utility but expanding upon and fortifying it by way of our ever-more terrible technological advances, up to and including the invention of the atom bomb. If you want to know the true nature of that which we call ‘the Devil,’ that is where I would start.”

Titus Andronicus 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 24 Atlantic City, NJ – Frantic City Festival

Sept 30 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Oct 1 Columbia, SC – Jam Room Festival

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Oct 4 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

Oct 5 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s

Oct 6 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

Oct 7 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Oct 8 Austin, TX – Far Out

Oct 9 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

Oct 10 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

Oct 12 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

Oct 13 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

Oct 14 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Oct 15 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

Oct 16 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Oct 17 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW

Oct 18 Montreal, QC – L’Esco

Oct 21 Woodstock, NY – Colony

Oct 22 Holyoke, MA – Race Street Live

Oct 23 Pawtucket, RI – The Met

Oct 25 Portland, ME – Space

Oct 26 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

Oct 27 Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom