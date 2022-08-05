Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tacos With the Interrupters
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
Odd Jobs: Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan’s Double Life as a Fly Fishing Guide and Sauce Entrepreneur

The Mars Volta Detail New Self-Titled Album, Third Single

The self-titled project will arrive on Sept. 16, followed by an extensive tour
The Mars Volta
(Credit: Fat Bob)

The Mars Volta’s comeback continues to roll along. The group’s first album in 10 years, a 14-track, self-titled affair, will arrive Sept. 16, and the third pre-release track from it, “Vigil,” is out now. The accompanying black-and-white video was directed by group member Omar Rodriguez Lopez.




Like prior singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” “Vigil” doesn’t have much in common with the frenetic and expansive heavier rock vibe of The Mars Volta’s classic-era sound. Indeed, “the new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent,” according to a statement. Pre-order the album here.

As previously reported, The Mars Volta returns to the road Sept. 23 in Dallas.

Here is the track list for The Mars Volta:

“Blacklight Shine”
“Graveyard Love”
“Shore Story”
“Blank Condolences”
“Vigil”
“Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón”
“Cerulea”
“Flash Burns From Flashbacks”
“Palm Full of Crux”
“No Case Gain”
“Tourmaline”
“Equus 3″
“Collapsible Shoulders”
“The Requisition”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

J Balvin
News

J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, Anitta to Perform at 2022 VMAs

Credit: Paul Undersigner
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

The Mars Volta
News

The Mars Volta Detail New Self-Titled Album, Third Single

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.