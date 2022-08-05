The Mars Volta Detail New Self-Titled Album, Third Single

The Mars Volta’s comeback continues to roll along. The group’s first album in 10 years, a 14-track, self-titled affair, will arrive Sept. 16, and the third pre-release track from it, “Vigil,” is out now. The accompanying black-and-white video was directed by group member Omar Rodriguez Lopez.









Like prior singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” “Vigil” doesn’t have much in common with the frenetic and expansive heavier rock vibe of The Mars Volta’s classic-era sound. Indeed, “the new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent,” according to a statement. Pre-order the album here.



As previously reported, The Mars Volta returns to the road Sept. 23 in Dallas.



Here is the track list for The Mars Volta:



“Blacklight Shine”

“Graveyard Love”

“Shore Story”

“Blank Condolences”

“Vigil”

“Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón”

“Cerulea”

“Flash Burns From Flashbacks”

“Palm Full of Crux”

“No Case Gain”

“Tourmaline”

“Equus 3″

“Collapsible Shoulders”

“The Requisition”