The Lemonheads Announce It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

In March, the Lemonheads kicked off the 30th anniversary of their signature album, It’s a Shame About Ray at our SXSW showcase. Now, Evan Dando and company will be celebrating the anniversary with a proper tour.



Beginning on Nov. 17 with a show outside of Lancaster, PA, the tour will hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City before ending in the band’s hometown of Boston a month later. The Lemonheads will be performing the album in its entirety.



Former Lemonheads member Juliana Hatfield will the final run of dates. Other openers include Rusty, the Nils, Bass Drum of Death and On Being an Angel.



Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Aug. 12).

The Lemonheads It’s a Shame About Ray 30th anniversary tour dates:



11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey’s Black Box

11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

11.20 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater

11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station

11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox

11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

12.10 Chicago, IL Metro

12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club

12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall

12.17 Boston, MA Paradise



11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils

11.25 – 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death

11.25 – 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel

12.9 – 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield