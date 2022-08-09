The Lemonheads Announce It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

In March, the Lemonheads kicked off the 30th anniversary of their signature album, It’s a Shame About Ray at our SXSW showcase. Now, Evan Dando and company will be celebrating the anniversary with a proper tour.
Beginning on Nov. 17 with a show outside of Lancaster, PA, the tour will hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City before ending in the band’s hometown of Boston a month later. The Lemonheads will be performing the album in its entirety.
Former Lemonheads member Juliana Hatfield will the final run of dates. Other openers include Rusty, the Nils, Bass Drum of Death and On Being an Angel.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Aug. 12).
The Lemonheads It’s a Shame About Ray 30th anniversary tour dates:
11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey’s Black Box
11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
11.20 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater
11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station
11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox
11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s
12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues
12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues
12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre
12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
12.10 Chicago, IL Metro
12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall
12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club
12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall
12.17 Boston, MA Paradise
11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils
11.25 – 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death
11.25 – 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel
12.9 – 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield