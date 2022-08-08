The Big Pink Returns With First New Album Since 2012

Veteran indie rock group The Big Pink is releasing its first new album in 10 years this fall, led by the new single “Rage.” The Love That’s Ours arrives Sept. 30 from Project Melody Music and is the follow-up to 2012’s Future This. It will include The Big Pink’s two prior 2022 singles, “No Angels” and “Love Spins.”





The new album was produced by Tony Hoffer (Air, Beck, Phoenix) and features contributions from Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, The Kills’ Jamie Hince, Wolf Alice’s Jamie T, Ed Harcourt, Mary Charteris and musician/songwriter Ryn Weaver, who co-wrote “Rage” with The Big Pink’s Robbie Furze.



“Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with,” Furze enthuses. “She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies. They just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity.”



As for the long delay between Big Pink projects, Furze says, “Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I’ve ever written. They’re certainly the most honest.”



The Big Pink now finds Furze flanked by original drummer Akiko Matsuura and new bassist Charlie Barker. The group toured briefly in 2018 opening for Wolf Alice but has yet to announce any live plans in support of The Love That’s Ours.