Instagram Facebook Twitter
George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
‘Plastic Crack’: Pharoahe Monch on the Addictive World of Marvel Figurines

Primus and Ween Toast South Park in Wild 25th Anniversary Concert

‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated 25 years with the first of two sold-out concerts
South Park 25th anniversary concert

The only thing anyone seemed to know going into last night’s epic South Park birthday bash at Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver was that it was going to be wild and weird. In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought Primus and Ween together for two sold-out nights of comedy, mayhem, and singalongs, including a rousing “Uncle F**ka,” backed by both bands.

The stage was adorned with cutouts of snowy South Park trees, instruments, a few lawn chairs, and a cooler. Even Primus frontman Les Claypool seemed amused. “What the hell is goin’ on here, man” the Primus bassist asked at some point later on. That was the vibe of the night.

Throughout the show, Primus and Ween, plus Parker and Stone, traded performing and sitting onstage to watch their old friends from the best seats in the house. Mickey Melchiondo (“Dean Ween”) faced down Claypool for a brief yet thunderous guitar battle. “This is so cool,” he said. Technically, the first time Primus, Ween, Parker, and Stone shared a stage was in the Season Two episode “Chef Aid,” in which animated versions of Primus and Ween performed sets at the Live Aid-inspired charity concert to help acquit the beloved Chef (voiced by Isaac Hayes).

South Park anniversary
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)


Before South Park debuted in 1997, Parker and Stone asked Primus to record the show’s now-iconic theme song. Last night, while wearing the same red-striped coat and navy slacks as his animated self in the show’s intro, Claypool performed three different renditions of it: the original, slowed-down version, the sped-up second recording, and the newest and fastest one that features Claypool playing a jolting Whamola instrument. All the while, he stomped goofily around the stage.

The interchanging headliners gave the night a kind of variety-show excitement. One minute we were hearing songs from Ween’s The Mollusk, then The Book of Mormon, then Primus covering Rush’s “Closer to the Heart.” Laughs filled the venue while clips from South Park of Kanye West’s obsession with fish sticks and Butters hanging with Awesom-o were projected onto the giant boulders cradling the stage.

It wouldn’t have been a South Park event without the potentially too-far jokes and references (but it’s South Park, so they can get away with it, right?) The full-band rendition of Sheila Broflovski’s “Blame Canada” had a backdrop of the Canadian flag with a giant red X across it. Parker yelled “Joe Biden took our jobs!” in the notable South Park accent, which sounded more like “Joe Biden tookerder!” (worth noting: he and Stone recently signed a $900 million deal renewing South Park for six more seasons and committing them to 14 movies on Paramount+).

South Park
‘South Park’ co-creator Trey Parker on piano (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)


The two emotional peaks of the night were thanks to Primus and its ringmaster Claypool, who performed near-recording-sounding versions of “Too Many Puppies” and, with help from Stone voicing Butters, “Tommy the Cat.” The praise for these was solidified with chants of “Primus sucks!” from the crowd. While Ween may have laid down a too-heavy wah-wah on an extended electric “Voodoo Lady,” things took an even stranger turn when Parker and Stone began closing the show dressed as royal court performers during “The Ballad of Lemmiwinks.”

“It’s been a dream to be able to perform at Red Rocks,” Parker sentimentally gushed to the colorful mass of tie-dye-donned fans. And it just made sense that the night ended with a never-ending take of “Boogers and Cum,” and the encore followed with Team America: World Police‘s “America (F*ck Yeah).”

“We were just going to have a party or something to celebrate,” Stone told the crowd of their initial plans to celebrate the big 25. And the biggest party was the joy of seeing some of music and television’s craziest dudes having an even better time than their like-minded audience.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

South Park 25th anniversary concert
Recaps

Primus and Ween Toast South Park in Wild 25th Anniversary Concert

gift-guide-2017-books-meet-me-in-the-bathroom-billboard-1240-1512680385
News

Showtime Acquires Doc Based on Rock Book ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’

Photo: Jason Al-Taan
News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Go Up in Smoke on New Single, ‘Burning’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top