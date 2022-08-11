Instagram Facebook Twitter
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
Metallica, Rosalia, Mariah Carey, SZA Lead Global Citizen Lineups

Events will be held Sept. 24 in New York and Ghana
Metallica
Ethan Miller / Staff

Metallica, Rosalia, Mariah Carey, SZA, Jonas Brothers, Usher and H.E.R. lead the lineups for two simultaneous Global Citizen festivals, to be held Sept. 24 at New York’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. The 10th edition of the event will be broadcast live on ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter and YouTube.

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders to “invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty now,” according to a statement.

Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía will perform in Central Park, with the event to be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS will be featured at the Ghana edition.

“We owe to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease and the degradation of the environment,” says Ghana’s president H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo. “The time to help make a change is now. We must align forces to make an impact in Africa, and help end extreme poverty. I have called colleague African leaders to join me in September, and help break these systemic barriers that have been affecting our people. Let us build a strong foundation for future generations.”

Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by taking action on a variety of issues through Global Citizen’s app.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

IMPACT

