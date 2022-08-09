Instagram Facebook Twitter
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano

Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

As part of songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, he helped define the label’s 1960s sound
Lamont Dozier at Holland-Dozier-Holland's 2015 induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval / WireImage)

Legendary songwriter Lamont Dozier, an integral part of the Motown sound thanks to his songwriting contributions for Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas and The Four Tops, died this morning (Aug. 9) at 81, according to an Instagram post from his son Lamont Dozier Jr.

In 1962, Dozier joined brothers Brian and Eddie Holland in the songwriting trio Holland-Dozier-Holland and went on to write scores of hits for Detroit-based Motown over the next several years, including 10 No. 1s for The Supremes alone. Their roster of successes is staggering and constitutes some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century, including “Heat Wave,” “Quicksand” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” “Stop! in the Name of Love,” “Nowhere To Run,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “I Hear a Symphony,” “”This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

For their efforts, Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years later.

The trio left Motown in 1968 and launched their own labels, Invictus and Hot Wax, with Dozier recording as a solo artist for both. Amid a lengthy lawsuit with Motown over royalties and profit-sharing, the Holland-Dozier-Holland partnership dissolved in the mid-1970s. After many years apart, the songwriters worked together in the late 2000s to compose the score for a musical adaptation of the film The First Wives Club.

Dozier spent the past four decades recording his own material, including the single “Going Back to My Roots” that disco outfit Odyssey turned into a hit in 1981, and writing for other artists, including Phil Collins, who won a Golden Globe and a Grammy for their chart-topping 1988 collaboration “Two Hearts.” Dozier also wrote with U.K. artists Simply Red and Alison Moyet.

“God bless Lamont,” Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood wrote on Twitter. “His music will live on.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

Lamont Dozier at Holland-Dozier-Holland's 2015 induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval / WireImage)
News

Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Blondie in 1976 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)
News

Blondie Reveals Another Unreleased ’70s Demo Ahead of Boxed Set

(Photo by Cole Bennetts / Getty Images)
News

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top