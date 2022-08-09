Darryl Hunt, The Pogues Bassist, Dies at 72

Darryl Hunt, the bassist for the Irish rock band the Pogues, died at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news of Hunt’s death on their social media channels. According to the statement



“We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the statement said.



The cause of death has not been revealed.





The song referenced in the band's Instagram tribute was “Love You ‘Till the End,” which was written by Hunt. The song was featured in the 2007 film P.S. I Love You.



Born on May 4, 1950 in Hampshire, England, Hunt played in several bands, including Plummet Airlines and the Favourites prior to joining the Pogues in 1986 replacing Cait O’Riordan. Beginning with 1988's If I Should Fall From Grace With God, Hunt would appear on five of the band's albums until 1996's Pogue Mahone. The Pogues broke up in 1996 and would reunite in 2001 with Hunt on bass. The Pogues played their last show in July 2014.