Instagram Facebook Twitter
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano

Darryl Hunt, The Pogues Bassist, Dies at 72

He had been with the band since 1986
Darryl Hunt The Pogues
(Credit: Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns)

Darryl Hunt, the bassist for the Irish rock band the Pogues, died at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news of Hunt’s death on their social media channels. According to the statement

“We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the statement said.

The cause of death has not been revealed.



 

View this post on Instagram


SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

Darryl Hunt The Pogues
News

Darryl Hunt, The Pogues Bassist, Dies at 72

The Lemonheads
News

The Lemonheads Announce It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Pixies
News

Pixies Share Latest Doggerel Single ‘Vault of Heaven’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top