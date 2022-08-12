Instagram Facebook Twitter
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for ‘Make Me Say It Again’ Update

Song is also title track of the Isley’s new album, due out next month
(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé has teamed with The Isley Brothers for a new rendition of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” which will also be the name of the latter group’s upcoming album due next month on the RI Top Ten label.

The update is a duet between Beyoncé and the 81-year-old Ronald Isley; Beyoncé recorded her vocals remotely in the Hamptons last year, while Isley tracked his in Los Angeles, according to Billboard.

Group member Ernie Isley told the publication that the song originally took shape in their mother’s basement. “I picked up my six-string guitar and started playing then singing the words, ‘Make me say it again.’ And Ronald’s like, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from?’ Then I sang, ‘I believe you are a rainbow’ and Ronald’s screaming, ‘That’s it … Here’s what I’m trying to say!’ When it came time for us to record ‘Make Me’ then, it was flawless. Now this duet is a whole redefinition of the song that many people will be hearing for the very first time. And this new version is the mountaintop.”

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” comes quickly on the heels of Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, and a host of remixes of the song “Break My Soul.” The music superstar has also unveiled a teaser for the video for her song “I’m That Girl,” although no date has been announced for the full clip.

Jonathan Cohen

