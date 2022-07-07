Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sharon Van Etten Helps Couples Ditch Their Devices in ‘Headspace’ Video
Track is drawn from the artist’s latest album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’
Photo: Michael Schmelling

Sharon Van Etten serves as a guardian angel to a couple whose intimacy is compromised by constant digital distractions in the new video for her song “Headspace,” directed by Ashley Connor.

 

Says Van Etten of the track, which is drawn from her latest Jagjaguwar album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, “When I was writing this song, I wanted to talk about domesticity and intimacy frustrations under the tensions of working at home and seeking connection while being tied to our devices and still trying to reach each other as lovers, parents, humans — reminding each other that there is still a primal attraction even in the midst of the mundane and repetition of everyday life.”

“Intimacy is difficult in the digital age,” adds Conor. “And speaking of my own personal phone addiction, I can only hope Sharon Van Etten emerges from the void and gently helps me set it down.” In addition to Van Etten, the “Headspace” video features dancers Coco Karol and Miguel Angel Guzmán.

Van Etten will embark on the Wild Hearts tour alongside Angel Olsen and Julien Baker starting July 21 in Vienna, Va.

