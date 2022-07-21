Billie Eilish Shares Two New Songs, ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’

Last week, Billie Eilish teased on Instagram that she was working with her brother and longtime collaborator FINNEAS on… something. Today (July 21), she unveiled two new songs on an EP titled Guitar Songs: “TV,” which was performed several times on Eilish’s recent European tour, and “The 30th,” which has never been heard.

“FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible,” Eilish said in a statement. “So here they are!! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Last year, Eilish released her second album, Happier Than Ever. She’s been on tour in support of that album since the spring and will take the show to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand starting Aug. 13 in Manila.