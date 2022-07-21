Instagram Facebook Twitter
A Day In The Life of… SOFI TUKKER
Interpol Are Surprisingly Vulnerable on The Other Side of Make-Believe
Odd Jobs: NOFX’s Erik ‘Smelly’ Sandin Shapes Surfboards as Pickle Stix

Billie Eilish Shares Two New Songs, ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’

“TV” has been played several times on the artist’s recent European tour
Billie Eilish 2022
(Credit: Mason Poole)

Last week, Billie Eilish teased on Instagram that she was working with her brother and longtime collaborator FINNEAS on… something. Today (July 21), she unveiled two new songs on an EP titled Guitar Songs: “TV,” which was performed several times on Eilish’s recent European tour, and “The 30th,” which has never been heard.

“FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible,” Eilish said in a statement. “So here they are!! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Last year, Eilish released her second album, Happier Than Ever. She’s been on tour in support of that album since the spring and will take the show to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand starting Aug. 13 in Manila.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

you may like

more from spin

Pearl Jam
News

Pearl Jam Cancels Second Show Due to Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Issues

(Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation )
Features

Nuno Bettencourt: ‘Everybody said I was crazy’

Beyonce
News

Beyoncé Renaissance Collaborators Include Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top