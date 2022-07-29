Listen to Beyonce’s Renaissance

After a lengthy six-year wait, the Beyhive can finally, finally rejoice. Beyoncé‘s new album, Renaissance, has arrived. The new project was announced in a tweet, of all places by Tidal in mid-June. This is Beyoncé’s first release since 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. If you want to go back even further, it’s her first solo album of the non-soundtrack variety since 2016’s smash Lemonade.

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is credited on the songs “Alien Superstar,” “America Has a Problem” and the first single “Break My Soul,” while Drake is among the collaborators on “Heated.” Williams and his longtime producing partner Chad Hugo appear to have worked on the song “Energy,” while Raphael Saadiq lent a hand on “Cuff It” and “Pure Energy.”

Also making contributions on Renaissance, which is due July 29, are Mike Dean, The-Dream, Nova Wav, A.G. Cook, Sabrina Claudio, former Odd Future member Syd, Hit-Boy, Honey Dijon, No I.D., and Danish producer Morten Ristorp.

This is what Beyoncé had to say about the album, and thanks her fans for their patience.

Stream the album below.

Beyoncé Renaissance tracklist:

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Church Girl”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”