Beth Orton Sounds Ethereal on New Song ‘Forever Young’

English singer-songwriter Beth Orton unveiled the newest track from her forthcoming album Weather Alive. It’s Orton’s first LP in six years, and is out Sept. 23.

The nearly six-minute “Forever Young” features Orton’s searing vocals ringing through an old synth performed by ambient artist Dustin O’Halloran. Grey McMurray took on the track’s backing vocals, while Ali Friend of the London instrumental project Red Snapper played double bass. The video was directed by Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards.

“Beth originally had the idea of looking at women as mystics and witchcraft as a form of spiritual connection rather than evil,” Ellcock said in the press release. “Running with this, we wanted to make something that took you on a journey both cosmic and macrocosmic, from outer to inner space and back again. A kaleidoscope of archetypal imagery and shifting perspectives seen through a miraculous scrying glass, it subverts stereotypes whilst celebrating the power of intuition and the persistence of hope and magic in a treacherous universe.”

“Forever Young” follows the acclaimed May release of Weather Alive‘s title-track. Orton tapped notable musicians including drummer Tom Skinner (Sons of Kemet, The Smile) and bassist Tom Herbert to collaborate on the upcoming album. Her latest record was the 2016 Kidsticks.