Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday (June 28) due to pancreatitis, multiple family sources told TMZ. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Per TMZ, Barker was reportedly suffering from pancreatic inflammation and recently had a colonoscopy.

Barker, evidently in a tremendous amount of pain, tweeted “God save me” yesterday afternoon. His daughter, Alabama Barker, also took to social media to ask fans to pray for her father. On TikTok, Alabama posted a picture of her holding his hand in a hospital bed, with hospital bands on both wrists and a black wrist brace on his left arm. The post has since been deleted.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

The health emergency comes as Barker has been ubiquitous across the cultural landscape. Last night, Hulu debuted Life in Pink, a documentary about Machine Gun Kelly primarily focused on the two chart-topping pop-punk albums Barker worked with him on over the last two years: Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout.

Last month, Barker married Kourtney Kardashian, and he and his family were heavily featured in Hulu’s reality series The Kardashians.