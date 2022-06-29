Instagram Facebook Twitter
A Day in the Life of… Jordan Hawkins
Steven Wilson on Porcupine Tree’s Unexpected, Slow-Simmering Reunion
Drive-By Truckers
The Long Haul

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

‘God save me,’ the Blink-182 drummer tweeted yesterday
Travis Barker
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday (June 28) due to pancreatitis, multiple family sources told TMZ. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Per TMZ, Barker was reportedly suffering from pancreatic inflammation and recently had a colonoscopy.

Barker, evidently in a tremendous amount of pain, tweeted “God save me” yesterday afternoon. His daughter, Alabama Barker, also took to social media to ask fans to pray for her father. On TikTok, Alabama posted a picture of her holding his hand in a hospital bed, with hospital bands on both wrists and a black wrist brace on his left arm. The post has since been deleted.

The health emergency comes as Barker has been ubiquitous across the cultural landscape. Last night, Hulu debuted Life in Pink, a documentary about Machine Gun Kelly primarily focused on the two chart-topping pop-punk albums Barker worked with him on over the last two years: Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout.

Last month, Barker married Kourtney Kardashian, and he and his family were heavily featured in Hulu’s reality series The Kardashians.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

R Kelly
News

R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison on Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
News

The Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard Lead Levitation Festival Lineup

Travis Barker
News

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top