Pharrell Teams With Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage on ‘Cash In Cash Out’

Pharrell Williams has been teasing the existence of a new song for a week. Tonight, it arrived. Teaming with Tyler, the Creator (his longtime friend) and 21 Savage, “Cash In Cash Out.” This is Pharrell’s fourth collab with Tyler, previously working with him on Tyler tracks like 2013’s “IFHY,” “Keep Da O’s” from 2016’s Cherry Bomb and most recently on “Juggernaut” from last year’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

Next week, Pharrell will be putting on his Something in the Water festival in Washington, D.C. Artists slated to perform are Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Clipse, Justin Timberlake, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip, Calvin Harris and SZA. On the local front, Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny will be performing as well. The festival takes place from June 17-19