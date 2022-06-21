Instagram Facebook Twitter
Hear Beyonce’s Upbeat New Song ‘Break My Soul’

Singer dropped new single three hours ahead of schedule on TIDAL first
Beyonce
(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Break My Soul,” the first track from Beyoncé‘s next album “Renaissance,” was released three hours early on TIDAL, her husband Jay-Z’s streaming service. It’s the jam the Beyhive has been waiting for: Tricky Stewart and The-Dream — the same team behind Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” — co-produced the dancehall and disco-inflected song.

 

Beyoncé revealed the album’s release date on Thursday. According to sources from Variety, the album will include “dance and country-leaning” songs, with contributions from star composer Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 smash “Halo.” Raphael Saadiq, who has written songs for Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, and Stevie Wonder, and produced Solange’s 2016 album, is also reportedly participating. So far, the dance part seems to be on the money.

Beyoncé has released four albums after “Lemonade,” but none have been solo efforts. In 2018, she released Everything Is Love with Jay-Z as The Carters; in April 2019, she released Homecoming, an album of her 2018 Coachella performance with a full marching band, and she released The Lion King: The Gift, a companion album to the Disney film that featured several new songs.

