Previously Unreleased David Bowie Album Toy to Arrive Next Year

Parlophone Records and ISO Records announced the previously unreleased David Bowie album Toy (Toy:Box) will drop the day before what would be the legend’s 75th birthday, which is January 7, 2022.

The labels will also release the fifth box set, David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), of a series chronicling his career from 1969 to the 21st century, which is out on November 26.

The first single from Toy, “You’ve Got A Habit of Leaving”, is out now as a digital single. The album was recorded following Bowie’s Glastonbury set in 2000, and reinterprets songs that he originally recorded from 1964-1971. With a twist of pop, Bowie sings over pianos and “oo-wa-oo’s” with punching guitars that bring back the spirit of the late legend back into our ears today. Bowie recorded the album with Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Holly Palmer, Emm Gryner, Lisa Germano, Gerry Leonard, and Cuong Vu.

“Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire, and energy,” Bowie’s co-producer Mark Plati said in a statement. “It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective — a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say ‘Mark, this is our album,’ — I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I’m happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us.”