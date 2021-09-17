Taylor Swift Drops ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ Because It’s Trending on TikTok

Taylor Swift has been re-recording her entire catalog this year, and the newest is interrupting the chronological order of her album releases. Swift just dropped “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” because she noticed the track has been recently trending on TikTok.

“Hi!” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version”

Listen to “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” below.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was next in line of the newly recorded album remakes, and is set to arrive in November. Swift is re-recording her entire catalog due to the fight with producer Scooter Braun who currently owns her old catalog, so Swift can now own all of her new versions.

“Wildest Dreams” has become a popular TikTok track because of its pairing with a “slow zoom” filter on the app.