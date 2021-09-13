News \
Sam Evian Trips With an Alien in New Video
Psychedelic pop artist embarks on North American tour in October
Sam Evian released the video for the title track off his forthcoming record, Time to Melt.
Opening with a serene, birds-eye-view of the luscious green hills surrounding his home, Evian is nestled within them, tending to a fire with his pup. He walks over to an unsuspected toilet in the forest, with a bright light bursting out from it. As if the light made him start tripping acid, a white-Morph-suited figure begins to dance for Evian, beginning the groovy, space-jazz song. Evian nonchalantly and not surprisingly accepts a joint from the sunglasses-wearing alien, and joins in on the Elvis/Bee Gees, free-spirited dancing. The drug-synced duo then sprays some can of “Melt!” into their mouths, sending their trip into the stars, and then finishing with a nap on the forest grounds.
This venture is exactly what the song seeks out. “It’s time to melt it’s what we do / If anything will comfort me / It’s knowing that we’ll be free.” The song was inspired by Evian’s interview for the book Mirror Sound, about musicians that self-record. After being asked to see his writing process, Evian turned on his drum machine and wrote the beginning of “Time to Melt.” “If you’re familiar with tarot, I think of it as pulling the death card in a positive way,” Evian said. “It’s like facing the idea of death, which I think everyone thought about a lot this past year, maybe more than usual collectively.”
Time to Melt is out on October 29 via Fat Possum.
“I met a lonely alien in the woods and they taught me a jig,” Evian said. “As the night went on they convinced me to try huffing some special kind of bug spray, which opened a wormhole vortex to another dimension.”
In October, Evian will embark on a North American tour. Fans can purchase tickets on his website.
Sam Evian Tour Dates
Fri. Oct. 29 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
Sat. Oct. 30 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony *
Wed. Nov. 3 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
Thu. Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
Fri. Nov. 5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint *
Sat. Nov. 6 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *
Wed. Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *
Thu. Nov. 11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *
Fri. Nov. 12 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *
Sat. Nov. 13 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery *
Fri. Nov. 19 – Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse
Sat. Nov. 20 – Troy, NY @ The Hangar *
* = with Liam Kazar