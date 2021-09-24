Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will embark on a stadium tour starting June 2022, back again with guitarist John Frusciante. The U.S. leg begins in July 2022.

The band announced the huge tour in a hilarious, Saturday Night Live-style video. Check it out below:

Frusciante plays himself and visits the local news station KHOT to talk to newscasters John Hammerswaddle (Anthony Kiedis), Todd the Squirrel (Flea), and Randy Raindrops (Chad Smith) about the upcoming tour.

The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their widely acclaimed Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The Rick Rubin produced, 1991 record was a huge stepping stone in the sound of funk-rock, and also featured Frusciante. The Chilis performed tracks off the record at Woodstock 1994.

This marks the first time Frusciante will join the band on tour since his departure from the group in 2009. The eclectic guitarist rejoined RHCP in 2019.

The band’s last tour, The Getaway World Tour, was in support of their eleventh studio album The Getaway. Lasting from 2016-2017, it will be five years since fans have seen RHCP on stage.

Tour dates and ticket purchasing information will be released soon about the upcoming stadium tour. The band is working with Live Nation.