Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg to Perform at This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The big game takes place in Los Angeles, so this all makes sense

Daniel Kohn |September 30, 2021 - 5:22 pm
Super Bowl LVI halftime show
CREDIT:Roc Nation

