If you thought Taylor Hawkins was busy enough to do anything else besides what he’s done this year, well, guess again! Hawkins teamed up with Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney (who also played with Hawkins in Alanis Morissette’s band) to form NHC.

According to a release, NHC formed in the past year, and needless to say, these guys know each other pretty well from over the years.

NHC shared their first two songs, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On,” which features Hawkins on lead vocals and drums, and you can hear them below.

The trio will be making their live debut in two weeks at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore weekend in Dana Point on October 2.