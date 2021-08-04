New Music \

Tom Morello Enlists Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen for ‘Highway to Hell’ Cover

Rocker revealed new 'Atlas Underground' album will also feature Chris Stapleton, Bring Me the Horizon, Damien Marley

Daniel Kohn | August 4, 2021 - 10:47 am
Tom Morello Eddie Vedder Bruce Springsteen

Tags: Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, tom morello