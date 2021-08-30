Kacey Musgraves Unveils Headlining 2022 U.S. Tour

Kacey Musgraves just announced a 15-date North American tour in support of her new record and film, star-crossed. The tour kicks off in January of 2022. Musgraves’ album — the follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour — arrives September 10.

Musgraves fans can sign up for early access to tickets here. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 9 at 10 A.M. local time, and American Express Card Members can exclusively buy tickets earlier, beginning Sept. 2 at 10 A.M. through Sept. 8 at 10 P.M. local time on Musgraves’ website.

King Princess and MUNA will open for the tour’s first and final shows, January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and February 20 in Los Angeles.

This will be the country princess’ fourth record and will be accompanied by a film released on Paramount+ the same day. Musgraves said in a release that the album is “an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”

Musgraves released a music video for the album’s lead single “Justified.” Watch it below:



Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour dates:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center